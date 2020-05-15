5 cuddly canines to adopt now in San Antonio

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of cuddly canines up for adoption at animal shelters in and around San Antonio, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect new pal.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Lobo, border collie and shepherd mix

Lobo is a male border collie and shepherd mix in the care of San Antonio Pets Alive!

He is vaccinated.

Notes from Lobo's caretakers:

Lobo is gentle on walks and great with other dogs. In fact, he loves little dogs the best. They are fun and quick and keep him on his toes. He loves to be touched but he's not a cuddler. Lobo is not a picky eater but he needs to be fattened up. Lobo came to us with very bad mange but his fur is coming in nicely.

Milly, chihuahua

Milly is a female chihuahua dog staying at SNIPSA Inc.

Milly loves kids, cats or dogs. She's already spayed, and she has had all her shots.

Here's what Milly's friends at SNIPSA Inc. think of her:

Milly is a little shy at first but after a few minutes of cuddling her close, she will be your most loyal companion. She will happily curl up in your lap or take a stroll through the neighborhood right be your side. Milly doesn't make a peep and is always well-behaved and gentle. Milly loves to sunbathe out on the porch for a bit before coming back inside for a tasty treat. She is picking up house training quickly!

Chewy, hound and boxer mix

Chewy is a winsome female hound and boxer mix staying at San Antonio R.O.C.K.S.

She has been vaccinated.

Notes from Chewy:

My name is Chewy. I am still growing — I bet I will be close to 50 pounds! They say I'm a hound mix but I am very talkative so my foster mom thinks I am part boxer too. My talking is not annoying! I barely bark! I just talk when my family gets home and I get love! I am potty trained, crate trained and get along with everyone including other dogs and cats!

Rosa, American Staffordshire terrier mix

Rosa is a darling female American Staffordshire terrier mix in the care of San Antonio Pets Alive!

She is vaccinated and spayed.

Rosa's current caretakers say:

Rosa, or as we call her Pretty Girl, is a 50-pound bundle of love. She is currently living with two older dogs and a toddler and does great with both. She's the best of both worlds. She loves to play with other dogs with rope toys and at the same time she is always down for a cuddle session on the couch. She is such a gentle girl that just wants to give all the kisses to her forever family.

Walter, flat-coated retriever

Walter is a handsome male flat-coated retriever dog currently residing at SNIPSA Inc.

Walter is eager to make friends — he's happy to keep company with children, cats or dogs. He's already neutered, and he has had all his shots.

From Walter's current caretaker:

If you want simple and well behaved, then look no further. Walter is all that and more! Walter enjoys laying at your feet while you work on your computer and will lay like a gentleman on his dog bed. He is quiet and curious and loves anyone and everyone. Walter would make a great pet for a senior adult.

