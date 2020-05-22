Want to adopt a pet? Here are 7 cuddly canines to adopt now in San Antonio

Start your day off right by browsing through delightful doggies! There are dozens of dogs up for adoption right here in San Antonio.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists “more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups" to bring you this roundup of dogs near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Gus, Labrador retriever mix

Gus is a handsome male Labrador retriever mix being kept at They Have The Right to live Rescue.

Gus is a social animal, and he's happy to keep company with other dogs. He is already neutered, and he has had all his shots. Fear not: He is already house-trained.

More from Gus:

Hi my name is Gus, I also go by Gussie and Gus Gus. I am house broken and love to look out the windows. I'm a very laid back guy and I like to lay in dark confined areas around the house. I am also crate trained. I have a tennis ball but I'm more interested in lying in your lap. I love cuddles and want all the love I can get! I don't like any loud noises. I don't bark hardly at all unless I'm having a great time playing with you.

Apply to adopt Gus today at Petfinder.

Lexie, shar-pei mix

Lexie is a winsome female shar-pei mix currently housed at They Have The Right to live Rescue.

Lexie is the life of the party — she loves other dogs. She has had all of her shots, and she is spayed. She's already house-trained.

From Lexie's current caretaker:

Lexie is super sweet, serene and friendly. She loves being around people and is quick to make friends, seeking approval and attention in her tender, soft way. Lexie likes to be close, content to stretch out on the floor by your feet or cuddle up on a dog bed with a bone or buddy. She likes the company of other dogs as well and is always ready to play. Lexie also enjoys being outside, happy to sun herself or chew on a bone, or simply watch the clouds float by.

Apply to adopt Lexie today at Petfinder.

George, chow chow

George is a darling male chow chow dog being kept at Tejas Rescued Pet Adoptions.

George is eager to make friends, and he loves other dogs. Fear not: He's already house-trained. His vaccinations are up to date, and he's neutered.

Apply to adopt George today at Petfinder.

Bubbles, American Staffordshire terrier mix

Bubbles is a darling female American Staffordshire terrier mix currently residing at San Antonio Pets Alive!

She is already spayed, and she has had all her shots.

Notes from Bubbles' caretakers:

Bubbles still has lots of puppy energy. She loves to run and play outside and afterwards, enjoys cuddling up for a nap. Bubbles is doing well with potty training. She has lot of love to give and is very sweet once she warms up to someone. After some time and a few treats, she'll be your best friend. When it comes to other dogs, Bubbles loves to play and make new friends.

Read more about Bubbles on Petfinder.

Yogi Bear, pug

Yogi Bear is a male pug dog currently residing at SNIPSA Inc.

Yogi Bear is the life of the party — he's happy to keep company with other dogs. His vaccinations are already up to date, and he's neutered.

Notes from Yogi Bear's caretakers:

When Yogi Bear sees you, his eyes light up and he has the biggest smile on his adorable pug face! He loves to play with everyone he meets— they’re all friends to this sweet boy! With his small size and fun-loving attitude, Yogi Bear makes a great travel companion! If you’re looking for a handsome fella to stroll around the neighborhood with or join you for movie night, Yogi Bear is your guy!

Apply to adopt Yogi Bear today at Petfinder.

Dex, Labrador retriever mix

Dex is a male Labrador retriever mix in the care of They Have The Right to live Rescue.

Dex plays well with others — he'll get along great with other dogs. His vaccinations are up to date, and he is neutered.

Notes from Dex:

Hi I'm Dex, and as you can see, I'm clearly photogenic! I am good on a leash, have a great personality and love lying in the yard. I like people and other dogs and am just ready to be the goofy addition to your family!

Read more about how to adopt Dex on Petfinder.

Sky, Siberian husky mix

Sky is a sweet male Siberian husky mix currently residing at They Have The Right to live Rescue.

Sky is the life of the party — he gets along well with other dogs. His vaccinations are already up to date, and he's neutered.

More from Sky':

I'm Sky and I am looking for a home with someone who knows about my breed and the activity level I need. I love people and dogs my own size. I'd rather not end up with a yappy little friend! As is normal with my breed, I love spending time outside. I am also really good on a leash. I'm not a big fan of kennelling, so I do prefer to have some space to roam around.

Read more about how to adopt Sky on Petfinder.

