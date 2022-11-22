10 holiday foods that are NOT safe to feed your pet

SAN ANTONIO – During the holidays, pet owners may want to share the cheer with their furry friends by handing off human food under the table.

But some of that food may be toxic for Fido or Fifi.

God’s Dogs Rescue, an organization based in San Antonio, said some holiday feast mainstays like turkey, ham and bread may cause stomach problems or other issues.

“As tempting as it may be to share a savory holiday meal with your pet, it’s important to understand the harm some foods may have on them,” Debbie Davis, the chief of operations at God’s Dogs Rescue, said in a news release. “Be cognizant of any trash left behind that may be easily accessible to them and communicate the dangers of certain foods to your guests as well.”

Here are 10 foods to avoid giving your pet this holiday season.

Turkey bones and skin. Symptoms may include lacerations in the throat, stomach or intestines. Can cause pancreatitis.

Ham. Symptoms may include vomiting, diarrhea and even pancreatitis.

Gravy. Symptoms may include upset stomach, bloating and other digestive problems.

Stuffing. Symptoms may include upset stomach, choking or a digestive block.

Casseroles. Symptoms may include diarrhea, vomiting and even death.

Mashed potatoes. Symptoms may include diarrhea and vomiting.

Chocolate. Symptoms may include vomiting, diarrhea, increased thirst, racing heartbeat, muscle tremors, seizures and heart failure.

Raisins and grapes. Symptoms may include vomiting.

Onions, scallions and garlic. Symptoms may include decreased appetite, vomiting, diarrhea, depression, abdominal pain and drooling.

Bread. Symptoms may include constipation, diarrhea, vomiting, or dehydration.

A general golden rule for feeding animals people food is to just say no.

If you think your pet may have ingested something toxic, call the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Pet Poison Control at 1-888-426-4435, the Pet Poison Helpline at 855-764-7661 or call your local emergency pet clinic.

San Antonio’s Animal Care Services advises pet owners to create a safe place for their animals if they’re unsure of how the pet will react to new people. Pet owners should also take time to pay attention to or play with their animals to prevent boredom or mischief, ACS says.

