4 lovable kitties to adopt now in San Antonio

Start your day off right with some pictures of lovable kitties! There are dozens of cats up for adoption right here in San Antonio.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists "more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups," to bring you this roundup of cats near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Diego, domestic shorthair mix

Diego is a male domestic shorthair mix currently residing at Mystery Dog Rescue. Diego is a social butterfly — he gets along well with kids, cats or dogs. He's neutered and vaccinated, and he has mastered his house-training etiquette. Diego's current caretakers say: Diego is a handsome dude! He is social, friendly and quite the love. Diego does well with other pets and people. He loves attention and treats. If you are looking for a sweetheart, look no further. Apply to adopt Diego today at Petfinder.

Elvira, domestic

Elvira is a darling female domestic cat staying at San Antonio Pets Alive! She has been vaccinated. A note from Elvira: I'm a super sweet girl, ready to enchant you with my quiet meows. If that hasn't won your heart over my soft black and silver fur surely will. I love lounging in a moonlit window while you admire my cute mysterious ways. Apply to adopt Elvira today at Petfinder.

Shirley, domestic

Shirley is a female domestic cat being cared for at San Antonio Pets Alive! She's been vaccinated and spayed. From Shirley's current caretaker: She is doing great roaming the foster room, doesn't care about my low energy dogs and doesn't mind other cats and kittens. She loves head scratches and just wants to live out her days with love. She uses a litter box and loves fluffy beds. She is a sweet sweet old gal. Apply to adopt Shirley today at Petfinder.

Louie, domestic shorthair

Louie is a male domestic shorthair cat currently residing at San Antonio Pets Alive! He is vaccinated and neutered. Here's what Louie's friends at San Antonio Pets Alive! think of him: Louie is a super loving kitty looking for his loving family. He is a very curious cat and likes to explore his new environments. He loves people, but it does take him a couple of days to warm up to them. He would love a home where he can live out the rest of his long life happy and healthy and napping on the couch. He likes to eat and play with toys and get his daily cuddles. Apply to adopt Louie today at Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.