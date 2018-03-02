ACS offering free pet microchipping at Woodlawn Lake Park this Friday

SAN ANTONIO - Animal Care Services is offering free pet microchipping at Woodlawn Lake Park on Friday as part of its popular Microchip Mania clinic.

The clinic will take place from 2-5 p.m. at 1103 Cincinnati Ave. near the boathouse. No appointments are necessary.

Cats and dogs are welcome to the clinic.

The microchips are available for pets of San Antonio residents, and a photo ID is required to show proof of residence.

