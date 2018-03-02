ACS offering free pet microchipping at Woodlawn Lake Park this Friday

SAN ANTONIO - Animal Care Services is offering free pet microchipping at Woodlawn Lake Park on Friday as part of its popular Microchip Mania clinic.
The clinic will take place from 2-5 p.m. at 1103 Cincinnati Ave. near the boathouse. No appointments are necessary.
More News Headlines
Cats and dogs are welcome to the clinic.
The microchips are available for pets of San Antonio residents, and a photo ID is required to show proof of residence.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.