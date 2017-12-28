ADL waives pet adoption fees Thursday, Friday

SAN ANTONIO - The Animal Defense League is making it a little easier for people who are seeking their next furry family member.

The organization is teaming up with Subaru and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to waive adoption fees Thursday and Friday.

The ADL campus on 11300 Nacogdoches Road will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The organization will let people adopt adult cats and dogs older than 6 months with no adoption fees, just a monetary donation in an amount of the adopter’s choice.

