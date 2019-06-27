Cats in San Antonio looking for their fur-ever homes

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of cool kitties up for adoption at animal shelters in and around San Antonio, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect new pal.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of cats available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Shelly, domestic shorthair mix

Shelly is a lovable female domestic shorthair mix currently housed at Mystery Dog Rescue. Shelly loves kids, dogs and cats. She's already house-trained. Shelly is already spayed, and she has all her shots. Notes from Shelly's caretakers: Shelly is a sweet, shy diluted calico. She would love a soft spot to sleep and a loving family. She is very gentle and needs a bit of time to get to know people before giving them her whole heart. Read more about how to adopt Shelly on Petfinder.

Chaz, American shorthair mix

Chaz is a male American shorthair mix currently residing at San Antonio Feral Cat Coalition. Chaz is a social butterfly, and he gets along well with dogs and cats. No need to worry: He's already house-trained. He is already neutered, and he has all his shots. Read more about Chaz on Petfinder.

Seth, Persian

Seth is an adorable male Persian cat staying at Al's Hyde Park Rescue. Have no fear: He's already house-trained, he has all of his shots, and he's neutered. Notes from Seth's caretakers: Seth is a gorgeous odd-eyed white Persian. He's a little bit shy the first time he meets someone new, but he warms up and tends to choose one person to bond closely with. Apply to adopt Seth today at Petfinder.

Nibbles, Persian

Nibbles is a male Persian cat being kept at Al's Hyde Park Rescue. He is already house-trained. Nibbles is neutered, and he has all his shots. From Nibbles' current caretaker: Nibbles is a super sweet, odd-eyed (one green and the other blue), white Persian. He likes toys, treats and cuddling. Read more about how to adopt Nibbles on Petfinder.

Tobias, domestic shorthair and tabby mix

Tobias is a male domestic shorthair and tabby mix being cared for at Mystery Dog Rescue. Tobias is happy to keep company with children, dogs or cats. His vaccinations are already up to date, and he's neutered. He's mastered his house-training etiquette. Here's what Tobias' friends at Mystery Dog Rescue think of him: Tobias is a great dude. He is very social and likes people. Tobias is sweet and would make a fabulous family cat. Apply to adopt Tobias today at Petfinder.

Yeti, domestic shorthair

Yeti is a darling male domestic shorthair cat being kept at Footbridge Foundation. Yeti loves to socialize — he'll get along great with other cats. He's already house-trained, he has all of his shots, and he's neutered. Here's what Yeti's friends at Footbridge Foundation think of him: He is a character - a gentle giant. A goofball. Read more about Yeti on Petfinder.

Sophie, domestic shorthair

Sophie is an adorable female domestic shorthair cat staying at Tejas Rescued Pet Adoptions. Sophie needs special time to bond with you: She'll need a home free of other cats. She is sweet with small children.She's mastered her house-training etiquette. Her vaccinations are up to date, and she is spayed. Here's what Sophie's friends at Tejas Rescued Pet Adoptions think of her: Sophie enjoys sitting on the couch with you or looking outside at the birds. She makes an excellent companion and has many years left to live and enjoy life. Indoor home only. Sophie is also front paws declawed. Read more about Sophie on Petfinder.

