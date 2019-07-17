Cats in San Antonio looking for their fur-ever homes

Interested in adopting a pet — or just taking a peek at some lovable kitties near you? There are dozens of deserving cats up for adoption at animal shelters in and around San Antonio.

Animal shelters work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of cats currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Babette, manx

Babette is a lovable female manx currently residing at Tejas Rescued Pet Adoptions. Babette is eager to make friends — she's happy to keep company with children, cats or dogs. She has mastered her house-training etiquette, her vaccinations are already up to date, and she's spayed. Notes from Babette's caretakers: She is extremely friendly, gregarious and outgoing. Apply to adopt Babette today at Petfinder.

Billy, Persian

Billy is a male Persian cat staying at Al's Hyde Park Rescue. Billy will get along great with other cats and dogs. He's already neutered and vaccinated. He's mastered his house-training etiquette. Read more about how to adopt Billy on Petfinder.

Shelly, Dilute calico mix

Shelly is a female Dilute calico mix staying at Mystery Dog Rescue. Shelly plays well with others, and she gets along well with children, dogs or cats. She has mastered her house-training etiquette. She's also vaccinated and spayed. Shelly's current caretakers say: Shelly is a sweet and shy. She is very gentle and needs a bit of time to get to know people before giving them her whole heart. Read more about how to adopt Shelly on Petfinder.

Chaz, American shorthair mix

Chaz is a male American shorthair mix being kept at San Antonio Feral Cat Coalition. Chaz will get along great with your other cats and dogs. He's already house-trained. He has been vaccinated and neutered. Apply to adopt Chaz today at Petfinder.

Tobias, domestic shorthair and tabby mix

Tobias is a male domestic shorthair and tabby mix being cared for at Mystery Dog Rescue. Tobias plays well with others, and he's happy to keep company with dogs, cats and children. Good news: He's already house-trained, his vaccinations are already up to date, and he's neutered. Here's what Tobias' friends at Mystery Dog Rescue think of him: Tobias is a great dude. He is very social. Read more about Tobias on Petfinder.

Yeti, domestic shorthair

Yeti is a lovable male domestic shorthair currently housed at Footbridge Foundation. Yeti is a social butterfly — he'll get along great with other cats. He has mastered his house-training etiquette, and he's already vaccinated and neutered. Here's what Yeti's friends at Footbridge Foundation think of him: He is a character — a gentle giant and a goofball. Read more about how to adopt Yeti on Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.