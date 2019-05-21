Doctor, please save my pet!

MIAMI, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - An estimated 6 million dogs and the same number of cats are diagnosed with cancer each year. But there is some encouraging news. Technology to help people with cancer is now helping prolong the life of our pets.

Shawn Hunsberger was surrounded by her true loves on her wedding day – her groom Denny, and her shih tzu mix Brooklyn.

“I just fell in love with him instantly," Shawn shared.

Then double heartbreak. She lost her husband to heart complications and soon after Brooklyn got sick.

“They found this massive mass in his heart,” continued Shawn.

“Fifty percent of dogs and cats over the age of ten will be diagnosed with cancer,” explained Stephanie Correa, DVM, Diplomate ACVIM (Oncology), Medical Director & Founder Animal Cancer Care Clinic.

Cancer treatments for people are now helping our pets.

“So we can improve quality of life while still effectively prolonging the life of the patient,” continued Dr. Correa.

The animal cancer care clinic is using stereotactic radiosurgery technology that pinpoints the tumor sparing healthy tissue.

“Direct the beam of radiation therapy at the tumor from all different angles,” said Dr. Correa.

Typical radiation can take up to four weeks. But stereotactic therapy can be delivered over three days!

“Tumors like prostate cancer, brain tumors, lung tumors,” stated Dr. Correa.

Dr. Correa knows what it’s like to have a pet with cancer. Her 12-year-old labrador, Speed, had a brain tumor.

“We started the stereotactic radiation therapy that day,” Dr. Correa shared.

After three doses, Speed was back to his playful self.

“It sort of works over time to sort of continually shrink that tumor down,” said Dr. Correa.

Brooklyn had the same treatment for the tumor on his heart.

“I want him around,” smiled Shawn.

Shawn couldn’t save her husband’s life, but she was able to save Brooklyn’s. Months later, the two are still making memories.

Dr. Correa says stereotactic radiosurgery is best for localized tumors that have not spread. It can be costly – up to 85 hundred dollars for three doses. Pet insurance may cover part of the cost.

