Dogs in San Antonio looking for their fur-ever homes

Otis, Great Pyrenees

Otis is a darling male Great Pyrenees dog staying at SNIPSA Inc. Otis gets along well with children, cats or dogs. He has mastered his house-training etiquette. He's already neutered and vaccinated. From Otis' current caretaker: As his foster mom states, Otis "is the best dog ever." Not only did this big boy ride phenomenally in the car, he had perfect manners as soon as he entered her home. He is the epitome of a gentle giant and would do amazing in a big family full of kids. Read more about how to adopt Otis on Petfinder.

Katy, poodle and Maltese mix

Katy is a female poodle and Maltese mix currently housed at Poquita Paws Rescue. Katy gets along well with other dogs. She is already spayed and vaccinated. No need to worry: She is already house-trained. From Katy's current caretaker: Katy is a 3-year-old female Maltipoo weighing 13 pounds. She is an owner-surrendered dog that was transported to our group from Houston. Unfortunately, this little girl was being tethered in the backyard continually. Even though she didn't get a lot of attention, she is a very sweet dog and loves attention. Read more about Katy on Petfinder.

Tilly, Jack Russell terrier

Tilly is a darling female Jack Russell terrier dog being kept at Pause for Paws. Tilly is eager to make friends, and she's happy to keep company with other dogs. She has mastered her house-training etiquette. She's been vaccinated and spayed. Here's more about Tilly: My name is Tilly and I am an older gal who loves to have a good time. I was found after a rainstorm and was picked up by kind people who looked really hard for my old home. Jack Russells are known for their high energy, but I would rather curl up in a lap in my golden years. Apply to adopt Tilly today at Petfinder.

Pepper, border collie mix

Pepper is a female border collie mix staying at VUN-VEQ Rescue. Pepper will get along great with kids, dogs or cats. She's mastered her house-training etiquette. She has been vaccinated and spayed. Notes from Pepper's caretakers: Pepper is heartworm-negative and on preventative. She loves people and gets along with other dogs. She is an active puppy. Apply to adopt Pepper today at Petfinder.

Chubbs, Siberian husky and German shepherd mix

Chubbs is a handsome male Siberian husky and German shepherd mix staying at VUN-VEQ Rescue. Chubbs is a social animal — he gets along well with cats, dogs and children. He is already house-trained. His vaccinations are already up to date, and he is neutered. Here's what Chubbs' friends at VUN-VEQ Rescue think of him: Chubbs is a great family dog. He is heartworm-negative and on preventative. Read more about how to adopt Chubbs on Petfinder.

