Kittens in San Antonio looking for their fur-ever homes

Start your day off right by looking at some cuddly kittens! There are dozens of kittens up for adoption right here in San Antonio.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists "more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups" to bring you this roundup of kittens near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Elsa, domestic shorthair

Elsa is a female domestic shorthair kitten currently residing at Tejas Rescued Pet Adoptions. Elsa will get along great with your kids, dogs or cats. Elsa is vaccinated. No need to worry: She's already house-trained. Here's more on Elsa: Elsa is a gentle and sweet kitten loves to use a cat tree for fun and nail scratches. Read more about Elsa on Petfinder.

Licorice, domestic shorthair

Licorice is a handsome male domestic shorthair kitten in the care of SNIPSA Inc. Licorice gets along well with dogs, cats and children. Licorice has been vaccinated. He's already house-trained. Check out more about Licorice: Licorice is happy, healthy and would love somebody to snuggle with as her favorite spot is on your shoulder resting her head on yours. Licorice is learning how fun toys are with her favorite being the long feather teaser. Read more about how to adopt Licorice on Petfinder.

Freeway, domestic shorthair

Freeway is a male domestic shorthair kitten currently residing at SNIPSA Inc. Freeway is happy to keep company with children, dogs or cats. He is already vaccinated. He's mastered his house-training etiquette. Here's more about Freeway: Freeway is a healthy and happy kitten who loves people and is happy to greet everyone he meets. Freeway will snuggle up with anyone. Apply to adopt Freeway today at Petfinder.

Gary, domestic shorthair

Gary is a male domestic shorthair kitten in the care of SNIPSA Inc. Gary loves to socialize, and he's happy to keep company with children, dogs or cats. His vaccinations are up to date. Good news: He's already house-trained. Here is more on Gary: Gary has been as sweet as can be – constantly purring or climbing on to your shoulder. He'll nap right in your lap when he isn't chasing after the toys. He is a brave fella, unafraid of his much bigger foster siblings. Read more about how to adopt Gary on Petfinder.

Picatso, domestic shorthair

Picatso is a male domestic shorthair kitten in the care of SNIPSA Inc. Picatso gets along well with dogs, cats and kids. He's mastered his house-training etiquette. He has been vaccinated. Here's more on Picatso: The litter of Picatso, Jaspurr, Whispurr, Paw Revere, and The Great Catsby love to just lounge around the house perched on top of the couch or the highest point watching everything go on. And if you plop yourself down on the couch next to them- be ready for that loud purr as they are so excited to have you by your side. These cuties will end up in your lap before you even realized they moved and would love some soft cuddles. Read more about Picatso on Petfinder.

Paw Revere, domestic shorthair

Paw Revere is a sweet male domestic shorthair kitten in the care of SNIPSA Inc. Paw Revere gets along well with children, dogs or cats. No need to worry: He's already house-trained. His vaccinations are already up to date. Read more about Paw Revere on Petfinder.

Toby, domestic shorthair

Toby is a male domestic shorthair kitten staying at SNIPSA Inc. Toby loves other cats, dogs and children. He's mastered his house-training etiquette. He has all his shots. Here is more on Toby: Toby is learning how fun toys are with his favorite being the long feather teaser. Apply to adopt Toby today at Petfinder.

