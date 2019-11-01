Looking to adopt a pet? Here are 5 cuddly canines to adopt now in San Antonio

Interested in adopting a pet — or just gazing at some delightful doggies up for adoption? There are dozens of darling dogs up for adoption at animal shelters in and around San Antonio.

Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Libby, rat terrier

Libby is a female rat terrier dog staying at Poquita Paws Rescue. Libby gets along well with other dogs. Her ideal forever home would be a cat-free environment. She is already house-trained. She's vaccinated and spayed. Notes from Libby's caretakers: Libby has proven to be wonderful dog! She is perfectly house trained and will potty on leash very reliably. She sits up and begs on command. She needs a chance to be someone's companion, because she is so great with adults and children. She's also a really good car rider! Read more about how to adopt Libby on Petfinder.

Pip, chihuahua mix

Pip is a male chihuahua mix staying at Mystery Dog Rescue. Pip is happy to keep company with other dogs, cats and children. Have no fear: He is already house-trained. Pip is already neutered, and he has had all his shots. From Pip's current caretaker: Pip, Pip, Hooray! Pip has the tiniest deer legs! He is quite the charmer and is ready to sweep you off your feet! His is six solid pounds of love. He will steal your heart and be your forever friend. Pip is neutered, up to date on shots, microchipped and heartworm negative. Apply to adopt Pip today at Petfinder.

Mikey, pit bull terrier mix

Mikey is a male pit bull terrier mix being kept at Mystery Dog Rescue. Mikey is ready to make friends, and he gets along well with children, cats or dogs. He's been vaccinated and neutered. Good news: He's already house-trained. From Mikey's current caretaker: Mikey is a great dog! He is crate and house trained. He is good with children and dogs. He is even fine around wheelchairs. Mikey is playful, happy and learning his basic commands. Mikey would love an active family to go on adventures and love and include him in their lives. He is also a fan of water! Read more about how to adopt Mikey on Petfinder.

Hazel, Australian cattle dog mix

Hazel is a female Australian cattle dog mix in the care of Sierra's K9 Rescue and Rehab. She's mastered her house-training etiquette. Hazel is already spayed, and she has had all her shots. Notes from Hazel's caretakers: Hazel is a loveable girl who needs to lose some weight! Read more about Hazel on Petfinder.

Bambi, miniature pinscher and chihuahua mix

Bambi is a sweet female miniature pinscher and chihuahua mix being cared for at Footbridge Foundation. Bambi is ready to make friends — she loves kids, dogs or cats. Bambi is spayed and vaccinated. She is already house-trained. From Bambi's current caretaker: Bambi has a love for life and wants to play with you all the time but she does love to just lay around and keep you company as well. Read more about Bambi on Petfinder.

