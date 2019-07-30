Looking to adopt a pet? Here are 5 fluffy felines to adopt now in San Antonio

Start your day off right with some pictures of cuddly kittens! There are dozens of kittens up for adoption right here in San Antonio.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists "more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups" to bring you this roundup of kittens near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Maricela, ragdoll and domestic mix

Maricela is a female ragdoll and domestic kitten currently residing at San Antonio Feral Cat Coalition. Maricela loves to socialize, and she gets along well with other cats. She's mastered her house-training etiquette. She's already vaccinated. Apply to adopt Maricela today at Petfinder.

Gabriela, ragdoll and domestic longhair mix

Gabriela is a female ragdoll and domestic longhair kitten being cared for at San Antonio Feral Cat Coalition. Good news: She is already house-trained. Gabriela is vaccinated. Gabriela is a special needs pet, so please inquire about her specific care requirements. Apply to adopt Gabriela today at Petfinder.

Creamsicle, domestic shorthair

Creamsicle is an adorable female domestic shorthair kitten staying at SNIPSA Inc. Creamsicle plays well with others, and she gets along well with children, dogs or cats. She's vaccinated. She is already house-trained. From Creamsicle's current caretaker: What better way to beat the heat this summer than with Creamsicle by your side? This gorgeous girl is aptly named with her white coat mixed with sherbet orange. Topping it off with those bright blue eyes, Creamsicle grabs everyone's attention. And she is just as sweet as her coat is soft. Creamsicle spends her days curled up on the couch or sunbathing in the window. She is well-socialized with other cats and dogs too and is always gentle with the humans. Read more about Creamsicle on Petfinder.

Swiper, tuxedo mix

Swiper is a winsome female tuxedo kitten currently housed at Mystery Dog Rescue. Swiper will get along great with children, cats or dogs. She has all of her shots. No need to worry: She is already house-trained. Here's what Swiper's friends at Mystery Dog Rescue think of her: Swiper is a frisky adorable little girl. She does well with other cats and is good with dogs. She loves climbing her cat tree and playing with toys. She is a kitten and still developing her personality. Swiper is adventurous and can be loving when she's not playing. Apply to adopt Swiper today at Petfinder.

Boots, tuxedo mix

Boots is a female tuxedo kitten being cared for at Mystery Dog Rescue. Boots is a social butterfly — she's happy to keep company with children, cats or dogs. Fear not: She is already house-trained. She has all her shots. From Boots' current caretaker: Boots is a frisky adorable little girl. She does well with other cats and is good with dogs. She loves climbing her cat tree and playing with toys. She is a kitten and still developing her personality. Boots is adventurous and can be loving when she's not playing! Apply to adopt Boots today at Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.