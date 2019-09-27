Looking to adopt a pet? Here are 6 perfect puppies to adopt now in San Antonio

Start your day off right by browsing through adorable pups near you! There are dozens of puppies up for adoption right here in San Antonio.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists "more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups" to bring you this roundup of puppies near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Bubbles, English bulldog mix

Bubbles is a female English bulldog puppy currently housed at Mystery Dog Rescue. Bubbles is the life of the party, and she'll get along great with cats, dogs and children. She has had all her shots. Notes from Bubbles' caretakers: Bubbles is a young, adorable, playful girl. She is a bundle of energy and happiness. She loves toys, playing tug of war, chasing stuff and naps. Apply to adopt Bubbles today at Petfinder.

Ferrari, chihuahua

Ferrari is a darling male chihuahua puppy being cared for at SNIPSA Inc. Ferrari is a social animal, and he's happy to keep company with other dogs, cats and children. He has been vaccinated. From Ferrari's current caretaker: Playful and energetic, this silly pup loves to romp around all day. Apply to adopt Ferrari today at Petfinder.

Haley, yellow Labrador retriever and Great Pyrenees mix

Haley is a lovable female yellow Labrador retriever and Great Pyrenees puppy staying at Heart of Texas SPCA. Haley gets along well with other dogs. She has been vaccinated. Haley's current caretakers say: Haley is super sweet, well behaved, healthy, loves toys and loves giving kisses. Apply to adopt Haley today at Petfinder.

Brioche, chihuahua mix

Brioche is a lovable male chihuahua puppy currently housed at Pause for Paws. Brioche loves other dogs and he's already vaccinated. A note from Brioche: I love getting my belly rubbed. I am full of energy and very playful. Read more about how to adopt Brioche on Petfinder.

Brûlé, chihuahua mix

Brûlé is a charming male chihuahua puppy currently housed at Pause for Paws. Brûlé is happy to keep company with other dogs. He already has had all of his shots. Here's a note from Brûlé: I am a sweet pup who loves snuggles and my siblings. I am small enough that you can carry me around. Read more about Brûlé on Petfinder.

Gabe, black Labrador retriever

Gabe is a charming male black Labrador retriever puppy being cared for at San Antonio Pets Alive! He has had all his shots. Apply to adopt Gabe today at Petfinder.

