Name-your-own-price adoption event being held at Animal Care Services

SAN ANTONIO - Animal Care Services is holding a name-your-own-price adoption event.

The adoption event is running through 5 p.m. Sunday, according to San Antonio Animal Care Services. The event is being held because ACS is full.

ACS is located at 4710 State Highway 151. Officials said applications are available online at saacs.net, but adoptions are done on a first-come, first-served basis.

ACS is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, officials said.

For more information, visit saacs.net.

