Puppies in San Antonio looking for their fur-ever homes

Sable, Labrador retriever mix

Sable is a winsome female Labrador retriever puppy being cared for at Roxy's K-9 Rescue. Sable gets along well with children, dogs or cats. She's mastered her house-training etiquette. She is vaccinated. More from Sable: Hi there, I'm me Sable and I am a giggling wiggle worm. I am happy everyday and I bet I can make you laugh. I am almost 4 months old. I would be a great companion pup if you have another dog. My special training is that I live in an apartment, so I know how to run up and down the stairs. I let my foster mom know when I have to go potty, but she still puts those pee pads down on the floor in case I have an accident. And I am quiet, not a barker at all. You know what else is good about me? I am a soft cuddler, I cuddle like a baby and will go to sleep in your arms. My foster mom says that I am very low maintenance. Don't you want to meet me? Apply to adopt Sable today at Petfinder.

Holly, Australian shepherd



Holly is a female Australian shepherd puppy being kept at SNIPSA Inc. Holly loves children, cats or dogs. Holly has all her shots. From Holly's current caretaker: How could you not fall in love with this little poof! Holly will greet you with a tiny snort and excited wiggle of her tail as she looks up at you with her beady puppy eyes! When Holly isn't playing with her favorite toy she's rolling all over the floor with her siblings. An Australian Shepherd mix like Holly will do best with a family who is active and has an ample amount of time to play with her. Is this super soft and lovable gal the perfect addition to your family? Read more about how to adopt Holly on Petfinder.

Chico, Jack Russell terrier and schnauzer mix



Chico is a darling male Jack Russell terrier and schnauzer puppy currently residing at San Antonio R.O.C.K.S. He is vaccinated. Chico's current caretakers say: Chico is a male Jack Russel/minature schnauzer mix puppy. He is about 4 months old and has a lot of energy. He will do well with a home that has a backyard where he can run around. He is very friendly and warms up to everyone he meets. He gets along with children and dogs, but we are unsure about cats. He will probably weigh between 15 and 20 lbs as an adult dog. He has the cutest little face and loves to give kisses. He will steal you heart the moment you meet him! Apply to adopt Chico today at Petfinder.

