These San Antonio-based felines are up for adoption and in need of a good home

Mystiq, domestic shorthair

Mystiq is a lovable female domestic shorthair cat staying at Footbridge Foundation. Mystiq is happy to keep company with dogs and cats. She has mastered her house-training etiquette, she is already spayed, and she has all her shots. Notes from Mystiq's caretakers: Mystiq is a quiet, sweet lap cat kind of girl. She loves to cuddle and make biscuits on your lap once she gets to know you. Read more about Mystiq on Petfinder.

Max, domestic shorthair and tuxedo mix

Max is a sweet male domestic shorthair and tuxedo mix in the care of Tejas Rescued Pet Adoptions. Max will get along great with other cats. He has mastered his house-training etiquette, his vaccinations are up to date, and he is neutered. From Max's current caretaker: Senior cat Max makes an excellent companion, with a lot of love to give and needed. He hopes to find someone to snuggle against while getting scratches to help ease his muscles after his photo shoots. Read more about how to adopt Max on Petfinder.

Jack, domestic shorthair mix

Jack is a male domestic shorthair mix being cared for at Wayward Whiskers Cat Rescue. Jack is friendly as can be — he gets along well with other cats, dogs and kids. Fear not: He's already house-trained, neutered and vaccinated. Jack is a special needs pet, so please inquire about his specific care requirements. Here's what Jack's friends at Wayward Whiskers Cat Rescue think of him: Jack is a sweet, handsome boy. He is incredibly laid back and easy going. Jack is FIV positive, which means that his immune system is compromised and he is more prone to infections, but don't let that scare you. FIV is no big deal as long as you pay attention and see the vet at any sign of illness. Since Jack gets along with other kitties, he can even live with a non-FIV cat! Apply to adopt Jack today at Petfinder.

Molly, domestic shorthair

Molly is a lovable female domestic shorthair cat staying at San Antonio Pets Alive! Molly is already spayed and vaccinated. A note from Molly: I'm a sweet, cheerful girl that will brighten up anyone's day. I like to talk, love to explore and I welcome the attention of any human. I'm not a fan of other cats right off the bat, but I think I will come around to other pets in time. Apply to adopt Molly today at Petfinder.

Tiger, domestic shorthair

Tiger is a lovable female domestic shorthair cat staying at San Antonio Pets Alive! Her vaccinations are up to date, and she is spayed. Here's what Tiger's friends at San Antonio Pets Alive! think of her: She is the sweetest cat you will ever pet and she is so ready to live the chill life in her new air conditioned home. She loves to snuggle and occasionally play with toys. She loves other kitties and warms up to dogs with some time and patience. Read more about Tiger on Petfinder.

