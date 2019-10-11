These San Antonio-based kittens are up for adoption and in need of a good home

Interested in adopting a pet — or just looking at some fluffy felines that are up for adoption near you? There are dozens of darling kittens up for adoption at animal shelters in and around San Antonio.

Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of kittens currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Smokey, domestic shorthair

Smokey is a sweet male domestic shorthair kitten staying at the Footbridge Foundation. Smokey is a social butterfly, and he'll get along great with other cats, dogs or children. He is vaccinated and house-trained. Smokey's current caretakers say: Smokey will get you in the spirit for Halloween! Read more about how to adopt Smokey on Petfinder.

Mufasa, domestic shorthair

Mufasa is a charming male domestic shorthair kitten being cared for at the Footbridge Foundation. Mufasa gets along well with dogs, cats and kids. He's already vaccinated and house-trained. Read more about how to adopt Mufasa on Petfinder.

Slate, domestic shorthair

Slate is a darling male domestic shorthair kitten being cared for at the San Antonio Feral Cat Coalition. Slate is a social butterfly, and he loves other cats, dogs and children. Good news: He's already house-trained and vaccinated. Read more about how to adopt Slate on Petfinder.

Stacy, tabby and domestic shorthair mix

Stacy is a female tabby and domestic shorthair kitten staying at the Footbridge Foundation. Stacy is a social animal — she loves children, cats or dogs. She is already house-trained and vaccinated. Here's what Stacy's friends at the Footbridge Foundation think of her: Stacy is a calm, cool and collected cat. Read more about how to adopt Stacy on Petfinder.

Katie, domestic shorthair

Katie is a female domestic shorthair kitten being kept at San Antonio Pets Alive! She has had all her shots. From Katie's current caretaker: Katie is a playful kitten who loves her cat tree. She enjoys playing with other kittens and toys. She is sweet kitten who was rescued and bottle fed. Read more about how to adopt Katie on Petfinder.

Tammy, domestic shorthair

Tammy is a female domestic shorthair kitten currently residing at San Antonio Pets Alive! She is vaccinated. Tammy's current caretakers say: Tammy is a beautiful, sweet kitten. She is laid back and loves to hang out by the window. She loves playing with other kittens. Read more about Tammy on Petfinder.

