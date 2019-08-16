These San Antonio-based kitties are up for adoption and in need of a good home

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of charming cats up for adoption at animal shelters in and around San Antonio, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect fit.

Terracotta, domestic shorthair

Terracotta is a charming female domestic shorthair cat being cared for at the Footbridge Foundation. Terracotta is as friendly as can be, and she'll get along great with kids, cats or dogs. She's mastered her house-training etiquette, her vaccinations are already up to date, and she is spayed. Here's what Terracotta's friends at the Footbridge Foundation think of her: She is the most cuddly, person-loving cat we've ever seen. She loves to happily roll around and ask you to pet her tummy by showing it to you. She's going to need a home with lots of love and attention. Her stunning green eyes and soft coat will win you over. Read more about how to adopt Terracotta on Petfinder.

Leo, domestic shorthair

Leo is a male domestic shorthair cat staying at San Antonio Pets Alive! Leo is vaccinated. Read more about how to adopt Leo on Petfinder.

Yzma, domestic shorthair

Yzma is a female domestic shorthair cat currently housed at San Antonio Pets Alive! Her vaccinations are up to date and she is spayed. Read more about Yzma on Petfinder.

Tabitha, domestic

Tabitha is a female domestic cat in the care of San Antonio Pets Alive! Tabitha is spayed and vaccinated. From Tabitha's current caretaker: Tabitha loves attention and she will talk to you. She is an extremely affectionate kitty. Read more about Tabitha on Petfinder.

Jax, domestic and domestic shorthair mix

Jax is an adorable male domestic shorthair mix currently housed at San Antonio Pets Alive! Jax is neutered and vaccinated. Here's a note from Jax: I'm a pistol in every sense. I'm high energy and want my way when it comes to everything. I'm a good, loving cat, but need to go to a home with a cat experienced mom or dad. I don't do well in crates or cages, can give quite an attitude at the vet's office and have no problem voicing my objections. I'm a beautiful tabby that needs to go to an all indoor home. No children please. Read more about Jax on Petfinder.

Cookie, tabby

Cookie is a lovable female tabby cat currently housed at San Antonio Feral Cat Coalition. Cookie is a social animal — she gets along well with other cats. She's already house-trained and spayed. Here's what Cookie's friends at San Antonio Feral Cat Coalition think of her: Cookie is a beautiful two-toned gray tabby cat with white paws and chest. Her darling green eyes are eyelined in black. Cookie's personality is sweet, affectionate and gentle. She gets well with other cats and likes to be petted. Apply to adopt Cookie today at Petfinder.

Becca, Abyssinian

Becca is a female Abyssinian cat being kept at San Antonio Feral Cat Coalition. Becca loves other cats. No need to worry: She is already house-trained. A note from Becca: I am extremely friendly and very sweet. I am laid back and love being petted. I have a beautiful coat with shiny black fur and orange stripes. Read more about how to adopt Becca on Petfinder.

