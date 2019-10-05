These San Antonio-based puppies are up for adoption and in need of a good home

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of cuddle-hungry puppies up for adoption at animal shelters in and around San Antonio, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect fit.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of puppies available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Opal, Labrador retriever and Catahoula leopard dog mix

Opal is a female Labrador retriever and Catahoula leopard dog puppy currently residing at SNIPSA Inc. Opal is the life of the party — she'll get along great with kids, dogs or cats. She's been vaccinated. Opal's current caretakers say: Opal will make your life much more fun and will always keep you entertained. You'll find Opal falling into their water bowls or running around the backyard. She is constantly scooping up lone toys or has her nose to the ground taking in all the smells. She crashes wherever she pleases, whether that be in a puppy pile or in your lap — as long as there is someone to cuddle up with, that's where she'll be. Read more about Opal on Petfinder.

Barbie, border collie mix

Barbie is a female border collie puppy being cared for at San Antonio Pets Alive! She's been vaccinated. Here's what Barbie's friends at San Antonio Pets Alive! think of her: Barbie is very smart. On her first day in her foster home, she learned how to use the pet door (she taught herself!) and she is kennel trained. Read more about Barbie on Petfinder.

Jekyll, Labrador retriever mix

Jekyll is a male Labrador retriever puppy currently residing at SNIPSA Inc. Jekyll will get along great with cats, dogs and kids. He has had all his shots. From Jekyll's current caretaker: This adorable boy will make your life much more fun and will always keep you entertained. You'll find Jekyll falling into his water bowl or chasing his pals around the backyard. He is constantly scooping up lone toys or has his nose to the ground taking in all the smells. Jekyll crashes wherever he pleases whether that be in a pile with his foster pals or in your lap — as long as there is someone to cuddle up with that's where Jekyll will be. Jekyll is working on his house training and crate training and this smart boy is picking it up fast! Read more about Jekyll on Petfinder.

Jack, chihuahua

Jack is a darling male chihuahua puppy in the care of SNIPSA Inc. Jack loves children, cats or dogs. He is vaccinated. Notes from Jack's caretakers: Meet these pep boys, Moe and Jack! These silly pups are your typical playful puppies-always chasing each other around or hopping in between your feet as they follow you around the house. They're constantly playing tug o' war and when they are finally tuckered out, you'll find them cuddled up in a tiny puppy pile or if they have the chance, in your lap! Remember that these cuties are still young pups and will need a lot of patience and attention to be the best puppies they can be. Apply to adopt Jack today at Petfinder.

Moe, chihuahua

Moe is a male chihuahua puppy currently housed at SNIPSA Inc. Moe gets along well with children, dogs or cats. He has had all his shots. Notes from Moe's caretakers: Meet these pep boys, Moe and Jack! These silly pups are your typical playful puppies-always chasing each other around or hopping in between your feet as they follow you around the house. They're constantly playing tug o' war and when they are finally tuckered out, you'll find them cuddled up in a tiny puppy pile or if they have the chance, in your lap! Remember that these cuties are still young pups and will need a lot of patience and attention to be the best puppies they can be. Read more about how to adopt Moe on Petfinder.

