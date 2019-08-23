These San Antonio-based pups are up for adoption and in need of a good home

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of delightful doggies up for adoption at animal shelters in and around San Antonio, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect fit.

Belle, flat-coated retriever mix



Belle is a charming female flat-coated retriever mix being cared for at Footbridge Foundation. Belle will get along great with your other dogs. She is looking for cat-free household. Have no fear: She is already house-trained. She is spayed and vaccinated. Belle's current caretakers say: Belle is a 2-year-old flat coated retriever mix. She would definitely be a fun dog to DNA test! This little lady knows how to sit, lay down, roll over, does not lick and does not bark. She has very good manners and is happy laying or trailing around right by her people. She is great with kids and especially loves babies. She is kennel trained but her preference is to snuggle up right next to you when she sleeps. Read more about how to adopt Belle on Petfinder.

Jack, chihuahua mix

Jack is a male chihuahua mix currently housed at Footbridge Foundation. Jack plays well with others — he gets along well with other dogs, cats and children. He is vaccinated and neutered. He has mastered his house-training etiquette. Notes from Jack's caretakers: Jack is a playful boy who loves people, other dogs and cats. He's a cuddly little puppy who look like an old soul. He is so happy it's contagious and he will have you smiling the moment you meet him! Read more about Jack on Petfinder.

Rivver, Labrador retriever mix

Rivver is a female Labrador retriever mix being cared for at Tejas Rescued Pet Adoptions. Rivver will get along great with your other dogs. Her ideal forever home would be a cat-free environment. Rivver is spayed and vaccinated. No need to worry: She is already house-trained. Here's what Rivver's friends at Tejas Rescued Pet Adoptions think of her: Rivver is a 45-pound bundle of charm. Gentle, sweet and playful. She is around 6 years old, with a delicate appearance. Rivver prefers to be indoors most of the time unless you want to throw her Kong to her, then she will stay out as long as you can. Apply to adopt Rivver today at Petfinder.

Mocha, Labrador retriever

Mocha is a lovable female Labrador retriever dog in the care of Roxy's K-9 Rescue. Mocha plays well with others — she gets along well with cats, dogs and children. She has been vaccinated and spayed. She has mastered her house-training etiquette. Mocha's current caretakers say: Mocha is an not a puppy any longer, but she still has lots of play in her. She is comfortable with bathing and nail trims. Mocha knows sit and lay down. She is quite obedient and low maintenance. She has plenty of spunk in her for a mature lady and she would be great for an older couple looking for a companion to enjoy their golden years together or a family who wants a dog who already knows her stuff about being a good pet. Mocha would also be a great companion dog for an older dog who is lonely. Read more about Mocha on Petfinder.

Pearl, Labrador retriever and Australian cattle dog mix

Pearl is a female Labrador retriever and Australian cattle dog mix being cared for at Roxy's K-9 Rescue. Pearl loves being around people, including children. She's already vaccinated and spayed. No need to worry: She is already house-trained. Notes from Pearl's caretakers: Pearl is a very active and extremely loyal Labrador retriever/ Blue Heeler/cattledog. She gets along with all dogs big and small, but she loves her humans and would be a great companion. She is completely house and crate trained. She loves playing with toys and chew bones. Read more about how to adopt Pearl on Petfinder.

