Trainers offer advice to prevent canine attacks

By Deven Clarke - News Reporter

SAN ANTONIO - Less than two weeks after a Northeast Bexar County boy was mauled by his family’s dog, trainers are offering advice to prevent future canine attacks.

Dog behaviors that represent hostility toward people, even while playing:

  • Growling

  • Ears straight back

  • Fur raised up

  • Stiff posture

Suggestions and facts by professional dog trainers:

  • Never leave a dog alone with small children, whether it's a family pet or not.

  • Even some of the friendliest, calmest dogs can be triggered to attack violently.

  • Seek professional help if dogs display signs of hostility.

Dog bite statistics, according to Dogsbite.org:

In 2017, there were 39 dog bite-related deaths in the United States.

  • 74 percent by pit bulls

  • 10 percent by German shepherds

  • 8 percent by mixed breeds

  • 5 percent by Labrador retrievers 

  • 5 percent by mastiffs

  • 5 percent by unknown breeds

  • 3 percent by one per seven different breeds

