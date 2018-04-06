Trainers offer advice to prevent canine attacks

SAN ANTONIO - Less than two weeks after a Northeast Bexar County boy was mauled by his family’s dog, trainers are offering advice to prevent future canine attacks.

Dog behaviors that represent hostility toward people, even while playing:

Growling

Ears straight back

Fur raised up

Stiff posture

Suggestions and facts by professional dog trainers:

Never leave a dog alone with small children, whether it's a family pet or not.

Even some of the friendliest, calmest dogs can be triggered to attack violently.

Seek professional help if dogs display signs of hostility.

Dog bite statistics, according to Dogsbite.org:

In 2017, there were 39 dog bite-related deaths in the United States.

74 percent by pit bulls

10 percent by German shepherds

8 percent by mixed breeds

5 percent by Labrador retrievers

5 percent by mastiffs

5 percent by unknown breeds

3 percent by one per seven different breeds

