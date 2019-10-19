Want to adopt a pet? Here are 3 cuddly canines to adopt now in San Antonio

Start your day off right by looking at some cuddle-hungry puppies! There are dozens of puppies up for adoption right here in San Antonio.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists "more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups," to bring you this roundup of puppies near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Sookie, terrier and miniature poodle mix

Sookie is a female terrier and miniature poodle puppy in the care of Heart of Texas SPCA. Sookie is friendly as can be — she gets along well with other dogs. Her vaccinations are up to date. Here's what Sookie's friends at Heart of Texas SPCA think of her: Sookie is very sweet, talkative and smart, and she loves to play. She is a healthy, happy little girl just looking for that special someone. Read more about Sookie on Petfinder.

Matisse, shepherd and Labrador retriever mix

Matisse is a lovable male shepherd and Labrador retriever puppy in the care of SNIPSA Inc. Matisse is the life of the party, and he loves kids, cats and dogs. He is also vaccinated. Here's what Matisse's friends at SNIPSA Inc. think of him: He loves to play and will pounce on any sibling who moves, whether it's play time or nap time! Matisse loves his food and will keep his nose to the ground anytime he's somewhere new. He's very smart and a happy-go-lucky little dude! Apply to adopt Matisse today at Petfinder.

Picasso, shepherd

Picasso is a male shepherd puppy being cared for at SNIPSA Inc. Picasso loves to socialize, and he gets along well with other dogs, cats and children. He has had all of his shots. Here's what Picasso's friends at SNIPSA Inc. think of him: He loves to play. Read more about Picasso on Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.