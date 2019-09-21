Want to adopt a pet? Here are 6 cute-as-can-be kittens to adopt now in San Antonio

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of fluffy felines up for adoption at animal shelters in and around San Antonio, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect new pal.

George, tabby and domestic shorthair mix

George is a male tabby and domestic shorthair kitten in the care of Mystery Dog Rescue. George is happy to keep company with kids, cats or dogs. He's already vaccinated. He's mastered his house-training etiquette. From George's current caretaker: George is ready for his forever family to give him a good place to develop into the best kitty he can be. George is playful and sweet. George is friendly and social. He has lived with other dogs and cats in his foster home. Apply to adopt George today at Petfinder.

Dora, domestic

Dora is a female domestic kitten currently residing at SNIPSA Inc. Dora is the life of the party, and she'll get along great with dogs, cats and kids. She has been vaccinated. Here's what Dora's friends at SNIPSA Inc. think of her: Dora is the kitten you've been waiting for! This fluffy little feline is as sweet as can be, always wanting to cuddle up with you for a nice cat nap or playfully paw at your face if she isn't the center of attention. Very social, Dora gets along great with other kitties, with humans and with dogs — she love everyone! As cute as she is cuddly who better to snuggle up with than Dora! Read more about Dora on Petfinder.

Rey, tabby

Rey is a female tabby kitten staying at San Antonio Feral Cat Coalition. She has had all her shots. Read more about how to adopt Rey on Petfinder.

Nala, domestic shorthair

Nala is a sweet female domestic shorthair kitten being cared for at San Antonio Pets Alive! She has had all of her shots. More from Nala: I am living in a San Antonio Pets Alive! foster home. By adopting me, you not only give me a new leash on life, you also save the life of an additional pet who can be rescued from euthanasia and placed in foster care. Read more about how to adopt Nala on Petfinder.

Pebble, domestic shorthair

Pebble is a winsome female domestic shorthair kitten in the care of San Antonio Pets Alive! Her vaccinations are already up to date. Here's more from Pebble: Hi, I'm Pebble. I'm looking for a special kind of human whom I can sit on all day and all night. The ideal candidate will have hands for petting my fur, but the most important qualification is a high quality lap and beautiful eyes for me to stare into. Bonus points for candidates that have another cat for me to play with in between my lap sitting sessions. I would consider a home with dogs, but need to be convinced they will be safe to be around. As a fastidious cat, I always clean up after myself and use the litter box. Occasionally I get excited at nibble at fingers, but they are just so tasty who could resist? The other cats love me and I make friends in record time — the last introduction took about 10 seconds before I was napping on my new friends. Apply to adopt Pebble today at Petfinder.

Sarabi, domestic shorthair

Sarabi is a lovable female domestic shorthair kitten currently housed at San Antonio Pets Alive! Sarabi has been vaccinated. Sarabi's current caretakers say: I am living in a San Antonio Pets Alive! foster home. By adopting me, you not only give me a new leash on life, you also save the life of an additional pet who can be rescued from euthanasia and placed in foster care. Apply to adopt Sarabi today at Petfinder.

