Want to adopt a pet? Here are 7 perfect puppies to adopt now in San Antonio

Interested in adopting a pet — or just looking at some adorable pups near you up for adoption? There are dozens of endearing puppies up for adoption at animal shelters in and around San Antonio.

Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of puppies currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Piper, shepherd mix

Piper is a female shepherd puppy currently residing at Izzy's Rescue. She has been vaccinated. Piper's current caretakers say: She loves to meet new people and pups, play with toys and watch TV. Apply to adopt Piper today at Petfinder.

Mykol, shepherd and retriever mix

Mykol is a lovable male shepherd and retriever puppy being kept at San Antonio Pets Alive! He is vaccinated. Apply to adopt Mykol today at Petfinder.

Phoebe, black Labrador retriever

Phoebe is a female black Labrador retriever puppy staying at San Antonio Pets Alive! She's been vaccinated. From Phoebe's current caretaker: She loves people and other doggy friends. She can be a little shy at first but warms up quick. Phoebe also loves to dance. She is a super sweet puppy that just wants all the cuddles and love she can get. Read more about how to adopt Phoebe on Petfinder.

Bibby, terrier

Bibby is a lovable female terrier puppy being kept at San Antonio Pets Alive! She's been vaccinated. Here's what Bibby's friends at San Antonio Pets Alive! think of her: Bibby is a spunky little girl. She loves a squeaky toy and to flit about her big friends. Apply to adopt Bibby today at Petfinder.

Elmo, Jack Russell terrier and rat terrier mix

Elmo is a male Jack Russell terrier and rat terrier puppy in the care of Heart of Texas SPCA. Elmo gets along well with other dogs, and he is vaccinated. Read more about how to adopt Elmo on Petfinder.

Picatta, boxer and terrier mix

Picatta is a lovable female boxer and terrier puppy being cared for at SNIPSA Inc. Picatta gets along well with children, dogs or cats, and she's been vaccinated. Picatta is a special needs pet, so please inquire about her specific care requirements. Notes from Picatta's caretakers: A ball of fun, this floppy-eared cutie is always challenging her siblings to a game of tug o'war, and she loves her toys. She is still a young pup so she will need a lot of attention and patience as she learns her manners, especially because we suspect Picatta is deaf. Apply to adopt Picatta today at Petfinder.

Mork, border collie and Doberman pinscher mix

Mork is a male border collie and Doberman pinscher puppy staying at Roxy's K-9 Rescue. Mork is the life of the party — he loves other dogs. His vaccinations are up to date. Here's what Mork's friends at Roxy's K-9 Rescue think of him: An athletic boy that loves to play with toys and other pups. Read more about Mork on Petfinder.

