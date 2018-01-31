Woman denied emotional support peacock on United flight

NEWARK, N.J. - United Air Lines is cracking down on emotional support animals.
A woman at Newark Liberty International Airport recently brought a peacock to fly with her on a United Airlines flight, according to the travel blog Live and Let's Fly.
Live and Let Fly reported earlier this week that even though the unidentified woman claimed that she had a second ticket for the peacock, the airline denied her request.
A spokesperson for United said that the traveler(s) with the peacock were told they would not be able to bring it on board.
"This animal did not meet guidelines for a number of reasons, including its weight and size. We explained this to the customers on three separate occasions before they arrived at the airport," said United in a statement.
