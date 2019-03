This week's Run It Back Podcast with Max Massey and RJ Marquez looks at a potential Spurs-Rockets first-round playoff series. Also hear from Coach Popovich on Derrick White's recent play.

Plus more NBA talk, including the Russell Westbrook fan incident.

KSAT's David Sears joins this week's pod as does KSAT's Bill Barajas to also talk crazy NFL moves.

Run It Back is available on: Apple iTunes, Spotify and Stitcher.

Listen below to this week's episode:

