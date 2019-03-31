RUN IT BACK PODCAST: Manu most beloved Spur ever? Tony Parker's future; Is SA NFL ready?

This week's Run It Back podcast with Max and RJ asks the question: Is Manu Ginobili the most beloved Spurs player of all-time?

Plus we look back at our best Manu moments with KSAT's David Sears. And what's up with Tony Parker in Charlotte? Will his jersey be raised to the rafters next season.

Plus more NBA talk and is San Antonio NFL ready?

Run It Back is available on: Apple iTunes, Spotify and Stitcher.

