SAN ANTONIO - In this week's KSAT's Run It Back Podcast, Max Massey and RJ Marquez overreact to everything we've seen in the Spurs-Nuggets series! (NOTE: Recorded before Game 3.)

Max defends his tough shooting day at the AT&T Center during a morning live shot.

Run It Back is available on: Apple iTunes, Spotify and Stitcher.

Listen below to this week's episode:

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.