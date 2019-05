SAN ANTONIO - The Spurs had another early playoff exit. KSAT's Max Massey, RJ Marquez and David Sears look at what went wrong for San Antonio and whether this season was a success or failure.

Plus we look ahead to the offseason and what to expect from Dejounte Murray and Derrick White and DeMar DeRozan.

Run It Back is available on: Apple iTunes, Spotify and Stitcher.

Listen below to this week's episode:

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.