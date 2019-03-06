Whatever the Weather: Ep 6) It's Raining, It's Pouring, It's Flash Flooding

Here's something you may not know... Flash flooding kills more people in the United States than any other type of weather event! Crazy, right?

In this week's episode of Whatever the Weather, Kaiti and Sarah explain what flash flooding is, as well as why it can be so devastating. Sarah also takes us back to one of the deadliest flooding events in our country's history. (Hint: it had nothing to do with a hurricane!)

Where is the nearest flooplain to your home?

The San Antonio River Authority has an interactive map you can use to see if your house or business is in or near a floodplain.

It’s important to note these are areas of San Antonio that are prone to flooding, but doesn't guarantee flooding will happen.

After Harvey: Houston's topography explained

Meteorologist Kaiti Blake explains the topogrpahy of the Houston area and how it played a part in flooding during Hurricane Harvey. This was part of KSAT's special presentation, After Harvey: One Year Later.

