Sexiest Quiz Alive? Test your knowledge on history of annual "People" award

John Legend joined an exclusive club of actors, singers and sports stars who have been named People Magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” when he was named Tuesday as the 2019 winner.

Legend, a Grammy award-winning singer, is a rarity in that he was a non-actor chosen for the award.

But while celebrating Legend's win this year, try this quiz and think about the handsome gentlemen who have won in previous years. Do you remember who they are?