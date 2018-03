A detailed shot of the basketball during North Carolina Tar Heels practice for the NCAA Men's Final Four at the Alamodome on April 4, 2008 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO - This weekend will mark the fourth time San Antonio has hosted the Final Four, with the previous three times being in 1998, 2004 and 2008.

Test your knowledge of key moments and facts surrounding the previous Final Fours held at the Alamodome before Loyola (Chicago), Michigan, Villanova and Kansas vie for the national title at this year's Final Four in San Antonio over the weekend.

