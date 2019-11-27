Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in San Antonio if you don't want to spend more than $1,100/month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1210 N. Hunt Lane

Listed at $980/month, this 626-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1210 N. Hunt Lane.

The apartment offers a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. The building offers garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Look out for a $250 pet deposit.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

20395 Stone Oak Parkway

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 20395 Stone Oak Parkway. It's listed for $1,005/month for its 668 square feet.

The building has garage parking. Also, expect to find a dishwasher and a fireplace in the unit. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

Henderson Pass (North Central Thousand Oaks)

Here's a 972-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at Henderson Pass that's also going for $1,005/month.

In the unit, you can expect a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

3838 Lockhill Selma Road

Located at 3838 Lockhill Selma Road, here's an 810-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,009/month.

Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool, a gym and assigned parking. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

202 W. French Place (Monte Vista)

Listed at $1,010/month, this 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 202 W. French Place.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking and a swimming pool. You can also expect a dishwasher in the apartment. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is very walkable, is very bikeable and has good transit options.

