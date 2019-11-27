Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the budget rent on a rental in Southside look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

Walk Score indicates that the neighborhood isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $595, compared to an $850 one-bedroom median for San Antonio as a whole.

A look at local listings in Southside via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide offers an overview of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Antonio neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

8671 S.W. Loop 410

Listed at $719/month, this three-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 8671 S.W. Loop 410.

The building offers a swimming pool. The apartment also features a deck, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Expect a $250 pet fee.

200 Whitewood Drive

This two-bedroom, one-bathroom abode, situated at 200 Whitewood Drive, is listed for $875/month for its 875 square feet.

The unit comes with a balcony, and the building has a swimming pool. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

5415 Havencrest Drive

Here's a three-bedroom, two-bathroom rental at 5415 Havencrest Drive, which, at 1,014 square feet, is going for $1,100/month.

The building features outdoor space. The residence also comes with a renovated kitchen and air conditioning. Pets are not permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

247 Hallie Cove

Then there's this 1,536-square-foot address with three bedrooms and two 1/2 bathrooms at 247 Hallie Cove, listed at $1,195/month.

In the unit, anticipate carpeted floors. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space and garage parking. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

5935 Campus Park

Finally, check out this three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom space at 5935 Campus Park, listed at $1,200/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and outdoor space. In the unit, the listing promises a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. The listing is dog-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

