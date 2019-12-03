Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in San Antonio if you're on a budget of up to $2,100/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

7512 Linkside St.



Here's a 1,352-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom spot at 7512 Linkside St. that's going for $2,030/month.

You can expect to find granite countertops in the residence. The building boasts outdoor space and a swimming pool. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable and has minimal bike infrastructure.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

12803 West Ave.

Next, check out this 1,542-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 12803 West Ave. It's listed for $2,033/month.

The building offers garage parking and secured entry. The unit also has a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

250 Treeline Park

Located at 250 Treeline Park, here's a 1,455-square-foot three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,036/month.

Look for a walk-in closet in the apartment. The building features a gym and garage parking. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2810 Babcock Road

Listed at $2,042/month, this 1,191-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 2810 Babcock Road.

Amenities offered in the building include secured entry, garage parking and a swimming pool. The listing also promises a dishwasher, a balcony and hardwood flooring in the unit. Animals are not permitted.

According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

