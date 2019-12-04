Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $1,300 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

5002 Wiseman Blvd.

Here's this studio apartment over at 5002 Wiseman Blvd. It's listed for $1,205/month for its 986 square feet.

The building features garage parking. The unit also includes a walk-in closet, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

327 W. Sunset Road

Listed at $1,214/month, this 687-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 327 W. Sunset Road.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. The building has secured entry and garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location isn't very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

5810 UTSA Blvd.

Next, check out this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 5810 UTSA Blvd. It's listed for $1,208/month.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking. The unit also comes with a walk-in closet, a dishwasher, and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, this location is car-dependent, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

7733 Louis Pasteur Drive

Located at 7733 Louis Pasteur Drive, here's an 858-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,175/month.

You can expect a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the furnished apartment. The building boasts garage parking and secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

