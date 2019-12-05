Budget apartments for rent in Hidden Cove, San Antonio

Hidden Cove is car-dependent, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Hidden Cove look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings in Hidden Cove via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Antonio neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Standing Rock Street

Listed at $1,300/month, this three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom rental is located at Standing Rock Street.

The building offers garage parking and outdoor space. Also, expect hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet in the unit. Pets are not welcome.

War Cloud Street

This three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom residence, situated at War Cloud Street, is also listed for $1,300/month.

The unit features hardwood flooring. Pets are not allowed.

War Cloud Street

Here's a three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom abode at War Cloud Street, which, at 1,539 square feet, is going for $1,300/month.

The building has outdoor space and garage parking. Pets are not permitted.

Sweet Maiden Drive

Then there's this 1,425-square-foot apartment with three bedrooms and 1 1/2 bathrooms at Sweet Maiden Drive, listed at $1,300/month.

The residence has a dishwasher. Building amenities include garage parking and outdoor space.Cats and dogs are not welcome.

