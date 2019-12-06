Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $2,500 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in San Antonio if you're on a budget of up to $2,500/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

9830 Camino Villa

Listed at $1,341/month, this 1,205-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 9830 Camino Villa.

In the apartment, you can expect a dishwasher and hardwood floors. The building has on-site laundry and garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is car-dependent, has some bike infrastructure and offers limited transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

Allensworth Street (Mahncke Park)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom multi-family situated on Allensworth Street. It's listed for $2,475/month for its 1,480 square feet.

The unit comes with stainless steel appliances. Pets are not welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

6703 Munich Road

Here's a three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom apartment at 6703 Munich Road that's going for $2,495/month.

The listing promises a fireplace, a dishwasher and a ceiling fan in the apartment. The building has garage parking. Animals are not welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and doesn't offer many public transit options.

(See the full listing here.)

126 Lucas St. (Mahncke Park)

Finally, check out this 1,709-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom abode that's located at 126 Lucas St. It's listed for $2,500/month.

Building amenities include outdoor space. The listing also promises carpeted floors, a deck and granite countertops in the unit. Pets are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, this location is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

