What apartments will $1,100 rent you in Downtown San Antonio, right now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Downtown San Antonio?

According to Walk Score, this San Antonio neighborhood is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and has excellent transit. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Downtown is currently hovering around $1,220.

So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $1,100/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

100 N. Santa Rosa St.

Here's a studio apartment at 100 N. Santa Rosa St. that's going for $1,065/month.

Cats and dogs are not allowed.

Bowie and East Market Streets

Listed at $1,095/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at Bowie and East Market Streets.

Expect to find a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting in the unit. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Graham Avenue

Finally, there's this studio apartment located on Graham Avenue. It's listed for $1,100/month for its 552 square feet.

The building has garage parking. In the unit, you'll see a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

