Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $1,100 get you?

7935 Pipers Creek

Listed at $1,002/month, this 907-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 7935 Pipers Creek.

In the apartment, you can expect hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. The building boasts secured entry and garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is car-dependent, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

1210 N. Hunt Lane

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 1210 N. Hunt Lane. It's listed for $1,005/month for its 800 square feet.

The building offers garage parking. The apartment also features a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $250 pet deposit.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

20395 Stone Oak Parkway

Here's a 668-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 20395 Stone Oak Parkway that's going for $1,005/month.

Expect to find a dishwasher in the apartment. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and a gym. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

202 W. French Place (Monte Vista)

Listed at $1,010/month, this 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 202 W. French Place.

Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and a swimming pool. The unit also comes with a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

