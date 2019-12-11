Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $1,200 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in San Antonio if you're on a budget of up to $1,200/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

6155 Eckert Road (Eckhert Crossing)

Listed at $1,083/month, this 745-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 6155 Eckert Road.

The building has garage parking, a swimming pool, secured entry and a gym. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The listing specifies a $400 pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is car-dependent, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

7626 Callaghan Road

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment over at 7626 Callaghan Road. It's listed for $1,105/month for its 1,400 square feet.

The building features secured entry and on-site laundry. In the apartment, expect to see hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $300 pet fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.

6418 Eckhert Road (Eckhert Crossing)

Here's an 872-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 6418 Eckhert Road that's going for $1,109/month.

You can expect to find hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the unit. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $400 pet deposit.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

7935 Pipers Creek

Located at 7935 Pipers Creek, here's a 1,031-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,110/month.

In the apartment, you can expect a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. The building boasts secured entry and garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is car-dependent, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

7712 Louis Pasteur Drive

Listed at $1,114/month, this 640-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 7712 Louis Pasteur Drive.

Expect to see in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, a fireplace, and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting in the apartment. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

