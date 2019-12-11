Renting in San Antonio: What's the cheapest apartment available right now?

If you're looking for an apartment, you know how hard it can be to find a good option for a reasonable price. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in San Antonio look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in San Antonio via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1201 E. Mulberry Ave.

Listed at $560/month, this 572-square-foot studio apartment, located at 1201 E. Mulberry Ave. in Mahncke Park, is 36.4 percent less than the median rent for a studio in San Antonio, which is currently estimated at around $880/month.

Expect to find a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, a ceiling fan and a balcony in the unit. Animals are not allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

3270 Nacogdoches Road

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 3270 Nacogdoches Road, is listed for $575/month for its 474 square feet.

You'll find a dishwasher, a balcony and a fireplace in the apartment. When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool and on-site laundry. Pets are not welcome.

According to Walk Score, this location isn't very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

124 Arlington Court, #3

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 124 Arlington Court in Riverside, which is also going for $575/month.

In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring and air conditioning. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the full listing here.)

7585 Ingram Road

Then there's this 485-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 7585 Ingram Road in Pipers Meadow, listed at $619/month.

In the unit, look for a fireplace, a walk-in closet and a balcony. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the listing here.)

3601 Magic Drive

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 3601 Magic Drive, is listed for $639/month for its 500 square feet.

The apartment comes with a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. The building features secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you're an agent or a broker, read on for real estate marketing ideas to promote your local listing.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.