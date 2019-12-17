Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $2,200 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in San Antonio if you've got up to $2,200/month earmarked for your rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

17803 La Cantera Terrace (Forest Crest)





Listed at $2,065/month, this 1,408-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom abode is located at 17803 La Cantera Terrace.

In the unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. The building features a swimming pool. Good news for animal lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

8700 Post Oak Lane (MacArthur Park)

Here's a 1,055-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 8700 Post Oak Lane that's going for $2,125/month.

In the unit, expect to see air conditioning. The building boasts on-site laundry. Animals are not permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

8535 Wurzbach Road

Finally, located at 8535 Wurzbach Road, here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,200/month.

In the unit, expect to see hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space, a swimming pool and a gym. Animals are not allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor.

