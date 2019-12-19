The cheapest apartments for rent in Forest Crest, San Antonio

Apartment hunting on a budget can be frustrating. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Forest Crest look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

According to Walk Score's assessment, the neighborhood is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and has minimal transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,194, compared to ann $854 one-bedroom median for San Antonio as a whole.

A look at local listings in Forest Crest via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide offers an overview of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Antonio neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

17803 La Cantera Terrace

This studio apartment, situated at 17803 La Cantera Terrace, is listed for $994/month for its 537 square feet.

In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. There's also a swimming pool available. For those with furry friends in tow, this rental is pet-friendly.

(See the complete listing here.)

23910 W. Interstate 10

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 23910 W. Interstate 10, which, at 719 square feet, is going for $1,050/month.

The building features a swimming pool and an elevator. In the unit, look for hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(See the full listing here.)

1604 IH-10, #Y-152

Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1604 I-10, #Y-152, listed at $1,050/month.

Expect to see a walk-in closet, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, and a dishwasher in the apartment. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

(See the listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you're an agent or a broker, read on for real estate marketing ideas to promote your local listing.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.