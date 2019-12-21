Budget apartments for rent in Hidden Cove, San Antonio

Hidden Cove requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Hidden Cove look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings in Hidden Cove via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Antonio neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

4810 War Horse Drive

Listed at $1,300/month, this 1,425-square-foot three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom dwelling is located at 4810 War Horse Drive.

The building has garage parking. In the unit, you'll find a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet in the residence. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Standing Rock Street

This three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom address, situated on Standing Rock Street, is also listed for $1,300/month.

In the unit, look for hardwood flooring. Building amenities include outdoor space and garage parking. Pets are not welcome.

War Cloud Street

Here's a three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom address on War Cloud Street, which is also going for $1,300/month.

In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring. Pets are not welcome.

4722 War Horse Drive

Then there's this 1,539-square-foot living space with three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms at 4722 War Horse Drive, listed at $1,325/month.

Expect to find a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the unit. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The building features garage parking and outdoor space. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

4934 War Horse Drive

Finally, check out this 1,425-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom living space at 4934 War Horse Drive, listed at $1,375/month.

The building h garage parking. You can also expect a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the residence. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

