The most affordable apartments for rent in Friedrich Wilderness Park, San Antonio

Per Walk Score ratings, the neighborhood isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has minimal transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,030, compared to ann $833 one-bedroom median for San Antonio as a whole.

A look at local listings in Friedrich Wilderness Park via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide offers an overview of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Antonio neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Babcock Road and Luskey Boulevard

Listed at $895/month, this 608-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at Babcock Road and Luskey Boulevard, is 13.1% less than the $1,030/month median rent for a one bedroom in Friedrich Wilderness Park.

Building amenities include secured entry and a gym. Also, expect hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet in the apartment. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Legend Lane

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at Legend Lane, is listed for $999/month for its 672 square feet.

In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Garage parking is offered as a building amenity. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

21630 Milsa Drive

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 21630 Milsa Drive, which is going for $1,000/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry and garage parking. In the unit, look for a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

