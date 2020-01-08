What apartments will $1,100 rent you in Forest Crest, today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Forest Crest?

According to Walk Score, this San Antonio neighborhood isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Forest Crest is currently hovering around $1,094.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got $1,100/month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

17803 La Cantera Terrace

Listed at $1,035/month, this 523-square-foot studio apartment is located at 17803 La Cantera Terrace.

You can expect to find a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the unit. When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property.

23910 W. Interstate 10, #651A

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 23910 W. Interstate 10, #651A. It's listed for $1,050/month for its 719 square feet.

The building offers a swimming pool and an elevator. You can also expect hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet in the unit. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Loop 1604 I-10, #Y-152

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Loop 1604 I-10, #Y-152 that's going for $1,050/month.

In the apartment, the listing promises a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are permitted here.

