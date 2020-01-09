Renting in San Antonio: What's the cheapest apartment available right now?

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in San Antonio are hovering around $835. But how does the low-end pricing on a San Antonio rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3270 Nacogdoches Road

Listed at $575/month, this 474-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 3270 Nacogdoches Road, is 31.1% less than the median rent for a one bedroom in San Antonio, which is currently estimated at around $835/month.

The building features a swimming pool and on-site laundry. Also, expect a fireplace, a dishwasher and a balcony in the apartment. Pets are not allowed.

Walk Score indicates that this location isn't very walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

124 Arlington Court

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 124 Arlington Court in Riverside, is also listed for $575/month.

In the unit, look for air conditioning and hardwood flooring. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

118 Compton Ave.

Then there's this 600-square-foot abode with one bedroom and one bathroom at 118 Compton Ave., listed at $600/month.

You'll find hardwood flooring in the residence. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

7585 Ingram Road

Finally, there is this 485-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 7585 Ingram Road in Pipers Meadow and listed for $619/month.

The building features on-site laundry. Also, expect a walk-in closet, a fireplace and a balcony in the unit. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

