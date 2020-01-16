Budget apartments for rent in Vance Jackson, San Antonio

Apartment hunting on a budget can be . So what does the low-end price on a rental in Vance Jackson look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

According to Walk Score, the neighborhood requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $801, compared to ann $830 one-bedroom median for San Antonio as a whole.

A look at local listings in Vance Jackson via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide yields a look at what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Antonio neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

6111 Vance Jackson Road, #65523

Listed at $708/month, this 690-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 6111 Vance Jackson Road, #65523 is 14.2% less than the $801/month median rent for a one bedroom in Vance Jackson.

Building amenities include a swimming pool and garage parking. In the unit, anticipate a balcony and a dishwasher. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

11530 Vance Jackson Road, #65299

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 11530 Vance Jackson Road, #65299 is listed for $737/month for its 565 square feet.

In the unit, you'll find a dishwasher and a balcony. The building features a swimming pool and garage parking. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

11910 Orsinger Lane

Then there's this 560-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 11910 Orsinger Lane, listed at $760/month.

The apartment has a dishwasher and a balcony. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Building amenities include garage parking and a swimming pool. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

11444 Vance Jackson Road

Check out this 718-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 11444 Vance Jackson Road, listed at $748/month.

The building features secured entry. Also, expect to find a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting in the apartment. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $200 pet fee.

